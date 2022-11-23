Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Nets Two Offshore Wind Geotechnical Survey Contracts in The Netherlands

November 23, 2022

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has won two geotechnical survey contracts for the development of the Dutch IJmuiden Ver Site V-VI, Nederwiek (zuid) Site I and Hollandse Kust (west) Site VIII offshore wind zones.

This is the Netherlands Enterprise Agency's (RVO) largest campaign to date and part of the Dutch government's Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030. Once completed, the offshore wind farms will have a 4.7 GW installed capacity.

Wind farm developers will use the geodata for preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders, as well as power cable design, archaeology, and marine biology investigations.

Fugro will start the survey work in March 2023 and continue into the fourth quarter of 2023. Further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results will take well into 2024.

Fugro will use its SEACALF Mk V DeepDrive system for seabed cone penetration tests and WISON Mk V Ecodrive in the fieldwork. Fugro's UK and Belgium labs will conduct further testing.


