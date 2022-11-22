Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's October Oil, Gas Output Lags Forecast

November 22, 2022

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway's crude oil and gas output rose in October from September but lagged official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday. 

Crude oil output rose to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 1.64 million bpd in September, compared to a forecast of 1.88 million bpd, the NPD said. 

Natural gas production in October averaged 316.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, up from 303.3 mcm per day in September, but below the expected 352.4 mcm per day. 

The full-month gas output rose to 9.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 9.1 bcm in September, NPD said. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Aasta Hansteen platform - Credit: Woldcam/Equinor

Equinor Files Development Plan for $1,45B Irpa Deepwater...
©Equinor

Aker Solutions to Keep Providing M&M Services for Giant...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
A floating wind turbine, reaching into the wind with a lightweight structure, based on America's Cup sailing tech, keeping the heavier bearings and generator near sea level, American Offshore Energy side steps logistical problems with floating HAWT. ©AOE

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Reach Subsea to Assist with Offshore Unit Installation in W. Africa

Reach Subsea to Assist with Offshore Unit Installation in W. Africa

New Fortress Finalizes Deal to Develop Lakach Gas Project in Mexico Using FLNG

New Fortress Finalizes Deal to Develop Lakach Gas Project in Mexico Using FLNG

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Autonomous OBN Seismic Survey Robots Could Enter Commercial Operation in 2024

Autonomous OBN Seismic Survey Robots Could Enter Commercial Operation in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine