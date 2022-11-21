Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Drilling to Buy Three New Jack-up Rigs for $320M

November 21, 2022

UAE-based offshore drilling contractor ADNOC Drilling said Monday it had agreed to buy three "brand new" premium offshore jack-up drilling rigs for $320 million, "with further acquisitions in the pipeline."

The company said the rigs would meet the UAE national oil company ADNOC’s plan to raise and sustain production capacity.

"The acquisition underpins the company’s accelerated fleet expansion and enterprising growth strategy. Earlier sale and purchase agreements were signed on 30 May (for two rigs), 10 June (one rig) and 24 August (one rig)," ADNOC Drilling said.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said: “We continue to execute our bold growth strategy as a key enabler of ADNOC’s ambitious production capacity targets. The latest acquisition of these premium rigs will be central to our success, and cement our position as one of the world’s largest jack-up rig fleet owners, as we strive to significantly boost revenues and shareholder returns over the coming years.”

Since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in October 2021, ADNOC Drilling has expanded its fleet from 95 to 108 owned rigs, as of 30 September 2022. 

"With the addition of the latest three high-specification rigs the company will operate one of the largest offshore jack-up fleets in the world, with 30 rigs, and plans further growth in the short term," ADNOC Drilling said. The company did not say who the seller of the latest three rigs was.

Energy Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

ADES recently bought seven jack-up drilling rigs from Seadrill - ©Seadrill

Saudi Arabia's State Fund Hires Banks for IPO of ADES,...
©Ondrej Novotny/AdobeStock

OEUK: There's Enough Oil & Gas in North Sea to Fuel UK for...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
A floating wind turbine, reaching into the wind with a lightweight structure, based on America's Cup sailing tech, keeping the heavier bearings and generator near sea level, American Offshore Energy side steps logistical problems with floating HAWT. ©AOE

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine