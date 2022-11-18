Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Venezuela Asks World Court to Throw Out Guyana border case

November 18, 2022

©Oleksii/AdobeStock
©Oleksii/AdobeStock

Venezuela told judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that they should throw out a case filed by Guyana in a long-running border dispute, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields. 

Guyana brought a case in 2018 asking the court to confirm the border was established by a 1899 arbitration process between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana.

 "We will demonstrate Guyana's claim is inadmissible," Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told the court, which is the United Nations' highest for resolving disputes between states.

 Venezuela had ramped up its claims to a huge, sparsely populated area west of the Essequibo River after oil was discovered offshore. 

The Venezuelan government wants to resolve the border dispute in direct talks with Guyana, but the latter insists it has been already regulated with the 1899 settlement.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Energy Industry News Caribbean Activity South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind...
©Ondrej Novotny/AdobeStock

OEUK: There's Enough Oil & Gas in North Sea to Fuel UK for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: eyeimagery/AdobeStock

Intelatus: Almost 30,000 Offshore Wind Turbines to Be...
Offshore
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean to Buy Newbuild Ultra-Deepwater Drillship from...
Deepwater

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds

St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind Turbine Design

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind Turbine Design

Russia to Wait for Full Nord Stream Damage Assessment Before Any Repair Decision

Russia to Wait for Full Nord Stream Damage Assessment Before Any Repair Decision

Wintershall Dea CEO Doesn't See IPO in Next Six Months

Wintershall Dea CEO Doesn't See IPO in Next Six Months

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine