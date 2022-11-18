Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Wraps Up Bonga FPSO Maintenance in Nigeria

November 18, 2022

Bonga FPSO ©Copyright. Giles Barnard/Shell Photographic Services
Shell has completed a scheduled maintenance at its 200,000 barrels-per-day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel in Nigeria, a spokesperson said.

The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company said in a statement late on Thursday that the maintenance was completed in 22 days, less than the scheduled 30 days.

Bonga is typically one of the larger export streams from Nigeria.

"Commissioning and start-up activities are in progress and will culminate in ramp up of oil and gas production in the coming days," the spokesperson said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tife Owolabi, writing by MacDonald DzirutweEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

