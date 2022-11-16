Kent to Provide Structural Integrity Analysis for INEOS North Sea Platforms

Kent, an energy services company, said on Wednesday that INEOS UK SNS Ltd. had awarded it a three-year framework contract for structural integrity analysis modeling services.

Kent will support the safe and sustainable structural integrity management of existing offshore facilities at the Breagh Alpha and Clipper South platforms in the Southern North Sea.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, will be managed from Kent’s Aberdeen office, and will see Kent provide global strength, fatigue and detailed local analyses.

Philip Walker, Chief Engineer and Team Lead for Offshore Structures, O&G, and Offshore Wind at Kent, said, "Our offshore structural team are delighted to be awarded this framework contract."

"We look forward to supporting INEOS UK SNS Ltd, through use of our proprietary tools and innovative technical approach, in delivering safe and sustainable structural integrity management and structural analysis services for the Breagh Alpha and Clipper South offshore platforms.”