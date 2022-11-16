Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Wants to Join Abadi LNG project - Indonesian regulator

November 16, 2022

Malaysian state oil and gas company Petronas has expressed interest in participating in Indonesia's takeover of Shell's stake in the Abadi LNG project, Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

The Indonesian government has said a consortium of state-owned energy firm Pertamina, the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) - the country's sovereign wealth fund - and other companies could take Shell's 35% stake in the Abadi liquefied petroleum gas project after the energy company signaled its intention to withdraw.

"Petronas is also interested to join and, if possible, work together with Pertamina in terms of replacing Shell," chairman of regulator SKK Migas, Dwi Soetjipto, said.

Petronas said it could not immediately comment on the matter.  

Japanese energy company Inpex Corp controls 65% of the project, also known as the Masela gas project, in Indonesia's southeast Maluku islands.

Pertamina has conducted data room study and is due to submit a nonbinding offer to Inpex and Shell this month, Soetjipto added.   

Inpex is expected to submit a revised development plan on the project to include a carbon capture installation in their investment in December. 

The project had previously been expected to cost around $20 billion.

"It is hoped that in line with (Inpex's new plan), the new partners could also have been decided. Because it is impossible for Inpex to revise without knowing who its new partner is," Soetjipto said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Energy LNG Activity Production Asia Gas

Related Offshore News

Wang Dongjin, Chairman of CNOOC (middle), Bill Arnold, President of COPC (second from the left), Sun Xiansheng, Vice President of China Council for International Investment Promotion (second from the right), Zhou Liwei, Vice President of CNOOC (first on the right), Yang Yun, Executive Vice President of CNOOC Limited (first on the left) attended the signing ceremony

U.S. Firm to Build 34MW Offshore Wind Farm to Power Oil...
©Conrad

Indonesia: Conrad Aims to Bring Mako Offshore Gas Field...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill via PSA Norway

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig...
Drilling
Saipem 12000 drillship - Credit: Saipem

Saipem Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth $800M
Middle East

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine