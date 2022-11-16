Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Offshore Says Revenue, Backlog on the Rise

November 16, 2022

From left: CFO in Eidesvik Offshore, Helga Cotgrove and CEO in Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo. - ©Eidesvik Offshore
From left: CFO in Eidesvik Offshore, Helga Cotgrove and CEO in Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo. - ©Eidesvik Offshore

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore posted what it said was the second consecutive quarter with a revenue level not seen since 2016.

The company's revenue was NOK 190.4 million, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 2021. EBITDA increased by 12% to NOK 91 million vs NOK 81.5 million. The company’s operating result was NOK 262.9 million, up from NOK 1 million in Q3 2021.

"During the period, Eidesvik increased its backlog substantially through the signing of multiple long-term contract awards with an estimated value of NOK 690 million. At the end of the quarter, Eidesvik’s total backlog was NOK 1,486 million," the company said .

Eidesvik also said it had delivered a strong operational performance with above 99% technical uptime across its fleet, 0 LTIs (lost time injuries) and a fleet utilization of 95%.

"I am very pleased with our performance in this quarter. Our revenues were supported by a positive development in fundamental market drivers for our various segments and solid operational performance, says President & CEO of Eidesvik Offshore Gitte Gard Talmo.

Eidesvik also expressed optimism about the market.

"The market sentiment remains positive for all of Eidesvik’s operating segments. High oil price, steady rig activity forecast, and increasing activity levels in the oil & gas and renewable markets support a high activity for the company going forward.  Furthermore, Eidesvik continues to develop strategic projects for environmentally friendly shipping to ensure its present and future competitiveness," the company said.

"Our fleet scores very high on green capabilities, which has contributed to the recent contract awards at solid pricing. Eidesvik will continue to explore and invest in new technologies and alternative fuel solutions together with our customers and suppliers," said Talmo. 


(10,000,000 Norwegian Krone equals $1,006,070)

Offshore Vessels Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

©DEME

DEME Wins Large Offshore Wind Installation Contract in...
For illustration only - An FSRU unit offshore Italy - Credit: Aldo Chiarini/MarineTraffic.com

Italy's Emilia Romagna Backs New FSRU Terminal in Ravenna


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill via PSA Norway

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig...
Drilling
Saipem 12000 drillship - Credit: Saipem

Saipem Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth $800M
Middle East

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine