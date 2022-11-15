Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prysmian Group to Install Subsea Power Cables for ADNOC's Artificial Offshore Island

November 15, 2022

Italy-based Prysmian Group, which makes and installs energy and telecom cable systems, has secured a €60 million (~$62,5 million) contract for laying submarine cables for the already secured Project Lighting HVDC 320 kV interconnection project in the UAE.

The initial project was awarded to Prysmian under a limited notice to proceed last January 2022 by Samsung C&T as part of its EPC consortium with Jan De Nul Group, and the initial contract was worth €220 million.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) announced the successful financial closing of their $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations on September 23, 2022. 

The main purpose of this new HVDC link is to replace ADNOC’s current offshore power with a green onshore power source, reducing its environmental impact and CO2 emissions, in addition to supporting its objective to decarbonize its offshore production operations. 

Offshore installation operations will be performed by the Group’s cutting-edge DP cable-laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci, with the shallow water activities being performed by the Group’s advanced cable-laying barge Ulisse. 

Prysmian will deploy its Leonardo da Vinci vessel to install the cables.

 Under the ADNOC Lightning Project, Prysmian will design, supply, assemble and test a symmetrical monopole system consisting of four HVDC 320 kV single-core cables with XLPE insulation, along with fiber optic cable systems, that will connect the Al Mirfa onshore converter station to Al Ghallan, an artificial offshore island in the Arabian Gulf, located off the Abu Dhabi coast, in the United Arab Emirates. 

The project comprises both a subsea route of approximately 134 km of submarine HVDC cables, and onshore routes located at Al Mirfa and Al Ghallan Island totaling approximately 3.5 km of HVDC land cable route. The commissioning of the project is scheduled for 2025. 

 

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

©JDR

UK: JDR Starts Construction of $148,M Subsea Cable...
Offshore Engineer's Gary Lewis (left) with Kelvin CEO Peter Harding (right)

Offshore Engineer's ADIPEC Q&A with Kelvin CEO Peter...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Eni

Gallery: Mozambique's Coral Sul FLNG Ships First LNG Cargo
Offshore
©SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore, ExxonMobil Pen MoU for Another Guyana FPSO
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine