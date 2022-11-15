Offshore Wind: Huisman Nets Its First Monopile Gripper Contract in Japan

Dutch engineering firm Huisman has won a contract by TOA Corporation and Obayashi in Japan for the delivery of an offshore wind monopile gripper.

"The gripper allows TOA and Obayashi to upend and install monopiles without using a separate upending bucket, improving safety and efficiency of

operations on board," Huisman said.

According to Huisman, its monopile gripper will be the first of its kind to be used in Japan.

The gripper will be installed on TOA and Obayashi’s self-elevating platform (SEP), which is outfitted with a 1,250-meter Huisman pedestal-mounted crane. ©Huisman

"This Huisman mission equipment will play a significant role in Japan’s transition towards a renewable future. The gripper will be capable of handling monopiles of up to 8 m in diameter, fully utilizing the capacity of the SEP. Huisman has paid special attention to optimizing the upending process, in which the gripper and crane control software communicate with each other to ensure the system – as a whole –

operates within its limits," Huisman said.

Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director Asia-Pacific at Huisman: “We are extremely honored to be awarded our very first monopile gripper contract in Japan. This order is the result of our partnership with TOA Corporation and Obayashi, which we have developed over multiple years.

"Together with the Huisman-built crane, the gripper will allow safe upending and installation of monopiles in Japanese waters, accelerating the energy transition in the country. We thank TOA Corporation and Obayashi for their continued trust in Huisman and look forward to successfully developing this gripper together.”