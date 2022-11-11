Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Indonesia's Pertamina to Explore Green Hydrogen Projects with Keppel, Chevron

November 11, 2022

From Left: Director of Chevron New Energies International, Pte. Ltd., Andrew S. Mingst; CEO of Pertamina NRE, Dannif Danusaputro; Director of Keppel New Energy Pte., Ltd., Chua Yong Hwee. (Photo: Business Wire)
From Left: Director of Chevron New Energies International, Pte. Ltd., Andrew S. Mingst; CEO of Pertamina NRE, Dannif Danusaputro; Director of Keppel New Energy Pte., Ltd., Chua Yong Hwee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Indonesia's state-owned energy firm Pertamina will explore the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects in the country, along with Singapore-based Keppel Infrastructure and global oil major Chevron as part of a joint study agreement signed on Thursday.

The companies intend to explore the feasibility of developing a green hydrogen facility in Sumatra, Indonesia, with a production capacity of at least 40,000 tonnes per annum, powered by 250-400 megawatts of geothermal energy in the initial phase, according to a statement dated Nov. 10.

"The hydrogen production facility could have the potential to scale up to 80,000-160,000 tonnes per annum, depending on the availability of geothermal energy as well as market demands," the statement said.

The so-called green or clean hydrogen is made using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy to split water from oxygen, while blue hydrogen is made from natural gas with technology to capture and storage the carbon dioxide emissions produced.

