Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Strikes First Discovery in Angola Block 15 in Nearly 20 Years

November 9, 2022

Credit: CapTom
Credit: CapTom

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has made a discovery at the Bavuca South-1 exploration well at the Block 15, offshore Angola.

The well encountered 30 meters (98 feet) of high-quality, hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone. It is located approximately 365 kilometers northwest off the coast of Luanda and was drilled in 1,100 meters (3,608 feet) of water. ExxonMobil usied the Valaris DS-9 drillship for the operation.

The Bavuca South-1 well is part of the Angola Block 15 redevelopment project. 

"As the Block’s operator, ExxonMobil is leading the installation of new technology and a multi-year drilling program aimed at producing approximately 40,000 barrels of oil per day to help offset natural production declines," ExxonMobil said.

The Bavuca South-1 discovery is the eighteenth discovery in Block 15, and first in nearly 20 years.

The 17 previous discoveries on Block 15 were Hungo, Kissanje, Marimba, and Dikanza in 1998; Chocalho and Xikomba in 1999; Mondo, Saxi, and Batuque in 2000; Mbulumbumba, Vicango and Mavacola in 2001; Reco Reco in 2002; and Cloches, Kakocha, Tchihumba and Bavuca in 2003. 

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited is the operator of Block 15 and holds a 36% interest. BP Exploration (Angola) Limited holds 24%, ENI Angola Exploration B.V. holds 18%, Equinor Angola Block 15 A.S. holds 12% and Sonangol P&P holds 10%. The National Agency for Petroleum, Gasand Biofuels (ANPG) is the Block 15 Concessionaire.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Discoveries Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal / Photographer: Ole Jørgen Bratland/ Credit:Equinor

Equinor Doubles Share of Investment in Renewables
Credit: Ingar Krogh/MarineTraffic.com

OMV Makes Gas/Condensate Discovery Offshore Norway


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Courage ©Marwan Mohamad - MarineTraffic.com

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil
Deepwater
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream...
Offshore

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Ocean Winds Taps Seaway 7, JDR for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Ocean Winds Taps Seaway 7, JDR for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine