ExxonMobil Strikes First Discovery in Angola Block 15 in Nearly 20 Years

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has made a discovery at the Bavuca South-1 exploration well at the Block 15, offshore Angola.

The well encountered 30 meters (98 feet) of high-quality, hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone. It is located approximately 365 kilometers northwest off the coast of Luanda and was drilled in 1,100 meters (3,608 feet) of water. ExxonMobil usied the Valaris DS-9 drillship for the operation.

The Bavuca South-1 well is part of the Angola Block 15 redevelopment project.

"As the Block’s operator, ExxonMobil is leading the installation of new technology and a multi-year drilling program aimed at producing approximately 40,000 barrels of oil per day to help offset natural production declines," ExxonMobil said.

The Bavuca South-1 discovery is the eighteenth discovery in Block 15, and first in nearly 20 years.

The 17 previous discoveries on Block 15 were Hungo, Kissanje, Marimba, and Dikanza in 1998; Chocalho and Xikomba in 1999; Mondo, Saxi, and Batuque in 2000; Mbulumbumba, Vicango and Mavacola in 2001; Reco Reco in 2002; and Cloches, Kakocha, Tchihumba and Bavuca in 2003.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited is the operator of Block 15 and holds a 36% interest. BP Exploration (Angola) Limited holds 24%, ENI Angola Exploration B.V. holds 18%, Equinor Angola Block 15 A.S. holds 12% and Sonangol P&P holds 10%. The National Agency for Petroleum, Gasand Biofuels (ANPG) is the Block 15 Concessionaire.