Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Doubles Share of Investment in Renewables

November 9, 2022

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal / Photographer: Ole Jørgen Bratland/ Credit:Equinor
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal / Photographer: Ole Jørgen Bratland/ Credit:Equinor

Norwegian energy giant Equinor is on track to almost double its share of its investment in renewable energy this year, despite walking away from expensive offshore wind deals, the chief executive said on Tuesday. 

Around 20% of company's gross investments in 2022 will be in renewable energy, CEO Anders Opedal told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit COP27 in Egypt. 

That's up from 11% of its investment budget the previous year. The company declined to give underlying figures. 

Equinor previously guided for gross investments of around $23 billion in renewables for 2021-2026. 

As of last year, Equinor had 0.7 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, and is ramping up investment to meet its aim of 12 to 16 gigawatts by 2030. Around two-thirds of this is set to come from offshore wind. 

The jump in investment has come even as profits from renewable energy projects are being squeezed because of rising costs and increased competition, particularly in offshore wind.

"When we have seen very high prices for access to new areas, we have had capital discipline, because this is not about reaching a gigawatt ambition, this is about creating a profitable renewable business," said Equinor's Opedal. Earlier this month, the company bought Danish solar developer BeGreen for an undisclosed sum. 

Oil and gas companies have had to adjust their expectations on project returns, as many have invested in renewable energy to position themselves in the long-term move towards low carbon energy, where projects don't generally deliver the double-digit returns that fossil fuels can. Equinor targets returns of between 4% and 8% for renewables investments. 

Analysts say that even 4% can be challenging to achieve in the offshore wind projects planned in recent years. Opedal noted a change in attitudes towards the oil and gas producers at COP27, with more interest in a dialogue, after the industry was shut out of last year's COP in Glasgow partly because of its contribution to global carbon emissions. 

"I was supposed to come to COP last year, but I couldn't find the right atmosphere for a discussion about energy realities," Opedal said. "Unfortunately, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine have created a bigger understanding for the trilemma of energy security, decarbonization and the affordability."

 (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane;Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Africa

Related Offshore News

Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola Executive Chairman -©Iberdrola

Iberdrola to Invest $47B in Energy Transition in 2023-25....
©Equinor

Equinor Looks to Celtic Sea for Floating Wind Development


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Courage ©Marwan Mohamad - MarineTraffic.com

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil
Deepwater
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream...
Offshore

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine