Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sanco Swift Vessel to Carry Out Seismic Survey Offshore Greece

November 8, 2022

Sanco Swift / Credit; Peter Beentjes/MarineTraffic.com
Sanco Swift / Credit; Peter Beentjes/MarineTraffic.com

Greece issued an advisory on Tuesday saying the vessel Sanco Swift will conduct seismic surveys to locate potential natural gas reserves off the Peloponnese peninsula and west and southwest of the island of Crete.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the plan during an interview on Monday, saying that the surveys will be carried out by ExxonMobil. Greece, an entry point for natural gas for the eastern Mediterranean, aspires to become a gas producer and a hub for the storage and transfer of gas to the rest of Europe and help the continent cut its reliance on Russian energy.

 Collecting seismic data through survey vessels is a key step in gas exploration to identify potential reserves. The advisory issued by the Greek Navy on Tuesday reserved areas in the Ionian Sea near the Peloponnese peninsula and off Crete from Nov. 8 until further notice. 

The surveys will take place during the winter months to minimise any environmental impact, the state-owned Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) said in a statement. 

"Greek natural gas can play an important role — not only for Greece, but also in support of the broader region and Europe's increasing demand for domestic energy resources at a crucial time for energy security," said HEREMA chairman Rikard Scoufias. 

Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves of around 600 billion cubic meters

ExxonMobil owns 70% of the exploration rights for hydrocarbons off Crete and Greece's biggest oil refiner HelleniQ Energy holds the rest. 

Energean Hellas and HelleniQ hold gas exploration licenses in the Ionian Sea.

 "Our country, regardless of its focus on a fast green transition, is obliged to explore if it has the potential to mine natural gas, which will contribute to our country's energy security and Europe's," Mitsotakis said on Monday, before joining the United Nations climate talks in Egypt. Mitsotakis also said Greece wanted to reach out to Libya in order for the two countries to reach an agreement on their respective maritime zones. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Europe Seismic Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

© Harbour Energy (File image)

Harbour Energy Expects $400M in UK Windfall Tax This Year
Brage - Credit: Wintershall (file image)

OKEA Wraps Buy of Wintershall's Interests in Three...


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Courage ©Marwan Mohamad - MarineTraffic.com

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil
Deepwater
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream...
Offshore

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine