Equinor, Hitachi Energy in Collab to Accelerate Energy Transition

Norway's Equinor and Japan's Hitachi Energy have signed a deal to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives globally.

One of the first things the two companies will work on together is creating standardized base designs for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems that will connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to power grids on the mainland.

"Standardization of technical solutions will be a key to succeed, and we look forward to improving together with Hitachi Energy,” said Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for Projects, Drilling and Procurement at Equinor.

The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions.

Equinor said that the deal builds on the two companies’ "long and successful collaboration over many decades."

During that time, Hitachi Energy has provided Equinor with power grid solutions and technologies on several projects, such as Dogger Bank A, B and C, which will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm on completion, and Troll A, the world's first HVDC power-from-shore connection.