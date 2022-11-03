Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RightShip’s GHG Rating: EEXI, EVDI and EEDI, All In One

November 3, 2022

Image Courtesy RightShip
Image Courtesy RightShip

RightShip is pressing ahead with its zero-harm vision for the maritime industry by evolving its GHG Rating to incorporate new regulations being introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2023.

In Q1 of 2023, the GHG Rating methodology will be updated to incorporate Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) values. RightShip’s proprietary GHG Rating algorithm already uses data and outputs from either the Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI), or the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) to generate a simple A – G rating of the theoretical CO₂ emissions of a peer group of vessels across similar size and type.

RightShip’s GHG Rating methodology focuses on the inherent potential performance of a vessel based in its design, providing a firm basis for charterers and owners to make decisions. The EEXI assesses theoretical CO₂ emissions based upon vessel design, naturally complementing RightShip’s established GHG Rating, which compares the theoretical CO₂ emissions of a peer group of vessels across similar size and type, based on either the Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI), or the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

At present, 46,810 vessels on the RightShip Platform have a GHG Rating, with around 180 chartering customers leveraging the valuable environmental rating in their due diligence processes in the last year alone. As regulations become ever more complicated, RightShip hopes to support more customers with their sustainability requirements.

Technology New Products Marine Equipment Government Update Digitalization

Related Offshore News

The agreement was signed at the ADIPEC 2022 Exhibition in Abu Dhabi by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Mark Heine, Fugro CEO. - Credit: AD Ports

ADIPEC: Fugro, AD Ports Pen Deal for Remote & Autonomous...
Copyright donvictori0/AdobeStock

DPS Safety Alert Follows DP3 Drillship Blackout...


Trending Offshore News

A Dolphin Drilling Rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling Can Take Part in Petrobras' Offshore...
Drilling
Credit: MODEC

MODEC Confirms FPSO FEED for Exxon's Uaru Oil Field...
Offshore

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

RightShip’s GHG Rating: EEXI, EVDI and EEDI, All In One

RightShip’s GHG Rating: EEXI, EVDI and EEDI, All In One

Cable Installation Kicks Off at U.S. First Commercial Scale Offshore Wind Farm

Cable Installation Kicks Off at U.S. First Commercial Scale Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Adds Barbarossa I Cable Layer to Its Fleet. Wins IMR Work in France

Prysmian Adds Barbarossa I Cable Layer to Its Fleet. Wins IMR Work in France

Subsea 7, Pipeline Technique Pen Long-term Welding, Coating Services Deal

Subsea 7, Pipeline Technique Pen Long-term Welding, Coating Services Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine