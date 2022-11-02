Saipem Completes GBS Installation Works on Fecamp Offshore Wind Farm

Italian energy industry services firm Saipem said Wednesday it had, in consortium with Bouygues Travaux Publics and Boskalis (BSB), installed and ballasted the Gravity-Based Structures (GBS) foundations for the Fécamp offshore wind farm in Normandy, France.

In 2020, the BSB Consortium was awarded the contract for the design, construction, and installation works of the GBS.

With a total capacity of around 500 MW, it is expected to produce the equivalent of the domestic energy consumption of around 770,000 people.

The 71 GBS, built by Saipem and Bouygues Travaux Publics, weighing approximately 5,000 tons each and measuring between 48 and 54 meters high, were installed by Saipem through its marine subcontractor Heerema and are now ballasted.

Activities by Saipem and Bouygues Travaux Publics will continue with the full completion of the remaining work, the finishing and surveying works, as well as rockfill by Boskalis, Saipem said.

"The achievement of this important milestone in the development of the Fécamp offshore wind farm represents a proof of the growing perspectives of the offshore wind market with the adoption of a renewed commercial and EPCI execution strategy for both fixed and floating installations confirming Saipem industrial focus on the energy transition and its commitment in the path towards a sustainable future," Saipem said.

See the photos of the installation here: https://bit.ly/3sTjwSK