Dolphin Drilling Can Take Part in Petrobras' Offshore Drilling Rig Tenders

November 2, 2022

A Dolphin Drilling Rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling
A Dolphin Drilling Rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling said Wednesday it had been re-approved as an official rig supplier and would be invited to take part in Petrobras upcoming rig tenders.

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling said: "We are pleased with our re-approvement. Brazil currently represents 20 percent of the world’s offshore drilling demand. Being in position to provide drilling services offshore Brazil, reflects the competitiveness of Dolphin Drilling and our offshore operations."

Dolphin Drilling said that it used to operate several rigs in Brazil, including drilling for Petrobras. The company has now been re-established as a pre-qualified driller to Petrobras.

"Brazil is the number one country in terms of offshore deepwater oil production and floater rig drilling demand, and the country represents 20 percent of the worldwide offshore drilling demand," Dolphin Drilling said.

“Dolphin Drilling has experience operating rigs in most offshore basins around the world. In line with our new strategy, we are prioritizing marketing rig operations in Africa, the Americas, and the North Sea. We have the operational licenses and drilling management systems in place to operate all types of drilling assets,” Iversen said.

Dolphin Drilling today owns three harsh environment moored semi-submersible drilling rigs which have been rebuilt with 5th/6th generation topsides. 

"The company is well-positioned to secure additional contracts at attractive levels, benefitting from current market improvements and an attractive positioning in the niche moored semisubmersible market. In addition, the opportunity to acquire and/or manage two latest generation harsh environment semisubmersibles as well as to manage and operate non-owned rigs provide attractive additional growth opportunities." Dolphin Drilling said.

