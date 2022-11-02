Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ithaca Energy Breathes Life into UK Stock Market as Bookrunners Eye $3.6B Listing

November 2, 2022

Ithaca Energy's Captain field in the UK North Sea - Credit: Ithaca Energy (File photo)
Ithaca Energy's Captain field in the UK North Sea - Credit: Ithaca Energy (File photo)

Ithaca Energy's London listing will be priced at 250 to 310 pence, giving the North Sea oil and gas producer an implied market value of 2.5 billion to 3.1 billion pounds ($2.87 billion to $3.56 billion), bookrunners said on Wednesday.

 Ithaca, which produced about 66,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first half of the year, is expected to float next week in a rare sign of life in Europe's market for new listings, where activity has plummeted since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Porsche's listing in September ranks as the only other notable initial public offering in 2022 and proceeds from ECM deals in Europe dropped 82% to $8 billion in the third quarter of the year. 

Ithaca, owned by Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group, expects to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK indices. 

There is renewed interest in the North Sea region due to the energy crisis, with UK recently launching its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019 in an effort to boost domestic production.

The bookrunners said the listing is expected to have a free float of at least 10%, with the first day of trading on November 9. Proceeds of the share sale will be used to pay down Ithaca's debt, with owner Delek looking to cut its stake while remaining a controlling shareholder. 

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on the deal while, Jefferies and Bank of America BAC.N are joint bookrunners, with ING acting as co-lead manager. 

($1 = 0.8702 pounds) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

Energy North Sea Activity UKCS People & Companies

Related Offshore News

©bomboman/AdobeStock

UK: Oil Firms Failing to Meet Drilling Obligations Face...
©Neart na Gaoithe

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©Petrobras

Petrobras Finds Oil in Sepia Area. Oil Column Described as...
Energy
Credit: MODEC

MODEC Confirms FPSO FEED for Exxon's Uaru Oil Field...
Offshore

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine