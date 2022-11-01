Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NFE's Louisiana Offshore LNG Plant Start-up Slips to 2H 2023

November 1, 2022

Credit: New Fortress Energy(file Image)
Credit: New Fortress Energy(file Image)

U.S. firm New Fortress Energy Inc's proposed Louisiana offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility likely will not begin operation until the second half of 2023, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The 2.8 million tonne per year export project initially was proposed to start next March but has faced delays during its permit review. U.S. regulators on Friday lifted a stop-clock order. 

The soonest the facility could begin producing LNG, assuming no further delays, is the second half of next year, one of the people said. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) in August had stopped the clock on a 356 day review process, citing information gaps in the application. 

"They were not going to make the first half of 2023 deadline as soon as they got the stop-clock letter," Christine Tezak, managing director at energy consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC, told Reuters on Monday. 

"If New Fortress gets its resume-clock letter today, the earliest they would have approval is early June...so long as the clock is not stopped again and they get all their other approvals," Tezak said. 

It would take a further two months after approval is received to begin commercial processing. 

The company has said it will take about 14 to 16 months to fabricate eachFast LNG unit and another 4 to 6 months to install, hook up and commission the units at their offshore sites. 

Last week, NFE said it finalized a deal with Mexico state power and gas utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to deploy multiple offshore LNG units.


Offshore Energy LNG Industry News Activity North America FLNG

Related Offshore News

Credit: MODEC

MODEC Confirms FPSO FEED for Exxon's Uaru Oil Field...
Image courtesy RWE

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans


Trending Offshore News

©Petrobras

Petrobras Finds Oil in Sepia Area. Oil Column Described as...
Energy
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 in September - Photo: Danish Defense

Russia Accuses UK Navy of Blowing Up Nord Stream, London...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Aker Software company Aize to Open in Houston

Aker Software company Aize to Open in Houston

DPS Safety Alert Follows DP3 Drillship Blackout Investigation

DPS Safety Alert Follows DP3 Drillship Blackout Investigation

Solstad Offshore Wins Contracts for CSV Trio

Solstad Offshore Wins Contracts for CSV Trio

Jadestone Buys BP's Stake in Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes Oil Fields Off Australia

Jadestone Buys BP's Stake in Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes Oil Fields Off Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine