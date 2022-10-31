Shell Hires Helix for Well Decommissioning Work Offshore Brazil

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has secured a deepwater well decommissioning contract with Shell in Brazil.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields.

Helix will supply the Q7000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles.

The Q7000, equipped with an IMO-certified DP3 system and the Helix-designed IRS, can carry out well-intervention operations in water depths ranging from 85 meters to 3,000 meters.

"With its open deck plan and tri-axial configuration, the Q7000 is capable of a wide range of production enhancement operations including well clean-up and field development support. The vessel is equally optimized for well decommissioning, including suspension, tubing removal, tree recovery, and seafloor clearance," Helix said.

The well decommissioning project in the Campos Basin is set to begin in the beginning of 2024 and will last at least a year. Shell will have options to extend the contract further. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Q7000 is currently located in Nigerian waters, offshore Lagos.

The Q7000 is expected to move to New Zealand later this year, where New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) last year awarded Helix a 5-well abandonment contract.

The Q7000 will mobilize to the Tui field, offshore New Plymouth, and perform the work in three phases, including well abandonment, recovery of XTs, and wellhead severance and recovery. Excluding mobilization, the project is anticipated to last approximately 60 days.