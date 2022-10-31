Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Hires Helix for Well Decommissioning Work Offshore Brazil

October 31, 2022

Q7000 - Credit: Helix Energy Solutions Group
Q7000 - Credit: Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has secured a deepwater well decommissioning contract with Shell in Brazil.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields. 

Helix will supply the Q7000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles.

The Q7000, equipped with an IMO-certified DP3 system and the Helix-designed IRS, can carry out well-intervention operations in water depths ranging from 85 meters to 3,000 meters. 

"With its open deck plan and tri-axial configuration, the Q7000 is capable of a wide range of production enhancement operations including well clean-up and field development support. The vessel is equally optimized for well decommissioning, including suspension, tubing removal, tree recovery, and seafloor clearance," Helix said.

The well decommissioning project in the Campos Basin is set to begin in the beginning of 2024 and will last at least a year. Shell will have options to extend the contract further. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Q7000 is currently located in Nigerian waters, offshore Lagos.

The Q7000 is expected to move to New Zealand later this year, where New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) last year awarded Helix a 5-well abandonment contract.

The Q7000 will mobilize to the Tui field, offshore New Plymouth, and perform the work in three phases, including well abandonment, recovery of XTs, and wellhead severance and recovery. Excluding mobilization, the project is anticipated to last approximately 60 days.

Energy Industry News Activity South America Well Operations Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

©Marine Power Systems

Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply...
Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted, CIP to Develop 5.2GW of Offshore Wind in Denmark


Trending Offshore News

Deepwater Atlas - ©Transocean (supplied)

World's First 8th Generation Drillship Starts Maiden...
Offshore
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 in September - Photo: Danish Defense

Russia Accuses UK Navy of Blowing Up Nord Stream, London...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

ConocoPhillips Joins QatarEnergy's North Field South Expansion as Final International Partner

ConocoPhillips Joins QatarEnergy's North Field South Expansion as Final International Partner

U.S. Designates Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas in Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Designates Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas in Gulf of Mexico

Inadequate Planning, Execution Led to 35.2-ton Slip Joint Dropping from Offshore Rig in Norway

Inadequate Planning, Execution Led to 35.2-ton Slip Joint Dropping from Offshore Rig in Norway

Oil Firm Rockhopper 'Disappointed, But Not Surprised' as Italy Seeks to Overturn Ombrina Mare Ruling

Oil Firm Rockhopper 'Disappointed, But Not Surprised' as Italy Seeks to Overturn Ombrina Mare Ruling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine