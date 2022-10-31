Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ADNOC CEO Says World Needs Maximum Energy, Minimum Emissions

October 31, 2022

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber - ©ADNOC
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber - ©ADNOC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies. 

"The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment ... due to natural decline ... we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. 

This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor," Jaber said speaking at [ADIPEC] industry event in Abu Dhabi. The world needs maximum energy and minimum emissions, he added. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Maha El Dahan)

