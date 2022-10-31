Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria Planning Auction for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Blocks

October 31, 2022

For illustration only - Credit: Bernd/AdobeStock
For illustration only - Credit: Bernd/AdobeStock

Nigeria is planning to auction seven deep offshore oil blocks, 15 years since the last ones were auctioned, the upstream regulator said on Saturday. Apart from marginal fields, Nigeria last conducted bidding for 45 oil blocks in 2007 even when the court had stopped the sale of two that were under litigation between Shell and the Nigerian government. 

"We will announce by next month the intention to conduct a transparent bidding rounds for seven oil blocks", Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Reuters. 

"All the blocks are in the Lagos waters, not in the Niger Delta with the added advantage of its proximity to the export free zone in Lagos," he said.

In 2005, then President Olusegun Obasanjo launched an open auction process and said Nigeria would no longer award lucrative drilling licences on a discretionary basis. 

However, the auctions drew criticism that they were neither as transparent as they should be nor as successful in terms of securing investment Nigeria. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Island Drilling

Island Drilling's Offshore Rig Lands $30M Contract with...
©Zerophoto/AdobeStock

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration...


Trending Offshore News

Deepwater Atlas - ©Transocean (supplied)

World's First 8th Generation Drillship Starts Maiden...
Offshore
©Sembmarine (File photo)

Sembcorp Marine to Buy Keppel Offshore & Marine for $3.2B,...
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Russia Accuses UK Navy of Blowing Up Nord Stream, London Denies Involvement

Russia Accuses UK Navy of Blowing Up Nord Stream, London Denies Involvement

Nigeria Planning Auction for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Blocks

Nigeria Planning Auction for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Blocks

UK: Oil Firms Failing to Meet Drilling Obligations Face Financial Penalties

UK: Oil Firms Failing to Meet Drilling Obligations Face Financial Penalties

Global Oil Giants Rake in Massive Profits in Third Quarter

Global Oil Giants Rake in Massive Profits in Third Quarter

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine