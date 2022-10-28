Allseas Says Audacia Vessel Sets Pipelaying Record in Malaysia

Offshore installation firm Allseas said Friday that its pipelay vessel Audacia had recently broken a pipelaying record in Malaysia.

"Congratulations to crew who installed 4 kilometers of pipeline in 24 hours, beating the previous best of 3.8 kilometers for Malaysian waters," Allseas said.

For Allseas’ maiden project in the region, the 225-meter Audacia is installing an 80-kilometer gas export line for a new field development offshore Sarawak. Allseas's Fortitude vessel is providing support, and executing survey and crossing works.

Allseas did not say who the client was. Audacia's AIS information obtained from MarineTraffic.com shows the Timi offshore field as its latest destination.

The Timi gas field is being developed by Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell, which took the final investment decision (FID) on the development project in August 2021.