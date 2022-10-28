Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Allseas Says Audacia Vessel Sets Pipelaying Record in Malaysia

October 28, 2022

Offshore installation firm Allseas said Friday that its pipelay vessel Audacia had recently broken a pipelaying record in Malaysia.

"Congratulations to crew who installed 4 kilometers of pipeline in 24 hours, beating the previous best of 3.8 kilometers for Malaysian waters," Allseas said.

For Allseas’ maiden project in the region, the 225-meter Audacia is installing an 80-kilometer gas export line for a new field development offshore Sarawak. Allseas's Fortitude vessel is providing support, and executing survey and crossing works.

Allseas did not say who the client was. Audacia's AIS information obtained from MarineTraffic.com shows the Timi offshore field as its latest destination.

The Timi gas field is being developed by Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of  Shell, which took the final investment decision (FID) on the development project in August 2021.

The Timi field is located around 200 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak, in Malaysia. The development will feature Shell's first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.  

The Timi development is designed to reach up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) peak production and will evacuate its gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 km pipeline.



