Malaysia: Shell to Develop Timi Field with Solar, Wind-powered Platform

August 30, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock

Shell's Malaysian subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad has made a final investment decision (FID) on the Timi gas development, offshore Sarawak, in Malaysia. 

The Timi development will feature Shell Sarawak Berhad's first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system. 

"This unmanned platform is approximately 60%  lighter than a conventional Tender Assisted Drilling (TAD) wellhead platform. This project also includes the drilling of two wells," Shell said.

The Timi development is designed to reach up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) peak production and will evacuate its gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 km pipeline while supporting the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

Located at around 252 km north-west of Bintulu, Sarawak, Timi is a sweet gas field discovered in 2018 under the SK318 PSC. It will have a new unmanned wellhead platform (WHP) tied back to the existing Shell-operated F23 hub platform via a new 80km pipeline.

