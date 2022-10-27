VIDEO: Rem Offshore's CSOV Hull Arrives at Vard's Norway Yard for Final Touches





Shipbuilder VARD said Thursday that its first hull for a Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV) arrived at Vard Søviknes in Norway.

The hull of the vessel, which will be used to support offshore wind operations, was launched at Vard Braila in Romania on July 8 and the construction of the vessel will now be finalized at Vard Søviknes.

The CSOV is 85 meters long and has a beam of 19.5 meters. The CSOV will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, a 3D-compensated electrical crane and Daughter Craft.

The vessel, named Rem Power, will be owned by the Norwegian offshore vessel owner, Rem Offshore. The CSOV will have accommodation for 120 persons on board.

Rem Offshore and VARD in August 2021 signed contracts for the design and construction of two construction service operations vessels (CSOV).

Contracts for the two vessels have an indicative total value of $118 million.



