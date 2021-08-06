VARD Inks $118m Deal for Pair of CSOVs

Rem Offshore and VARD signed contracts for the design and construction of Construction Service Operations Vessels



Two Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with an option for two additional vessels were ordered by Rem Offshore with VARD, two firm contracts for the firm two vessels have an indicative total value of $118 million.

The CSOVs are tailor-made for world-wide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, is a designed to be a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The first vessel will be delivered from VARD in Norway in first half of 2023. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 2024. VARD’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

Measuring 85 x 19.5m, the vessels will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a 3D-compensated crane. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 120 persons on board.





