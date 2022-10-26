NDT Global Names VP Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway.

NDT Global has appointed Oliver Baur as Vice President Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway.

Starting his career with NDT Global in Stutensee, Germany, as an Electrical Engineer in 2010, Baur moved to Houston, Texas, in 2011.

In various roles since then, NDT said, he continuously expanded the technical support capabilities critical for the growth of NDT Global's business in the Americas.

In his most recent role as Deputy Vice President of Robotics, he coordinated Engineering/Robotics/Supply Chain activities with their global departments and created alignment across various reporting groups and regions in accordance with corporate goals.

"Relocating from Houston to Bergen, Norway, for his new role, Mr. Baur’s wealth of experience and exposure will be of tremendous help as this new position will be key to aligning the appropriate resources to evolve the Global Robotics team while harmonizing processes and standards across NDT Global," NDT Global said.

Baur said: "NDT Global is a recognized industry leader for its technology portfolio, and I am excited to join the senior leadership team as we continue to deliver against our strategic objectives and create our next phase of growth and market leadership.”



