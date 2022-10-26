Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NDT Global Names VP Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway.

October 26, 2022

NDT Global has appointed Oliver Baur as Vice President Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway - ©NDT Global
NDT Global has appointed Oliver Baur as Vice President Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway - ©NDT Global

NDT Global has appointed Oliver Baur as Vice President Global Robotics and General Manager, Norway.

Starting his career with NDT Global in Stutensee, Germany, as an Electrical Engineer in 2010, Baur moved to Houston, Texas, in 2011. 

In various roles since then, NDT said, he continuously expanded the technical support capabilities critical for the growth of NDT Global's business in the Americas. 

In his most recent role as Deputy Vice President of Robotics, he coordinated Engineering/Robotics/Supply Chain activities with their global departments and created alignment across various reporting groups and regions in accordance with corporate goals.

"Relocating from Houston to Bergen, Norway, for his new role, Mr. Baur’s wealth of experience and exposure will be of tremendous help as this new position will be key to aligning the appropriate resources to evolve the Global Robotics team while harmonizing processes and standards across NDT Global," NDT Global  said.

Baur said: "NDT Global is a recognized industry leader for its technology portfolio, and I am excited to join the senior leadership team as we continue to deliver against our strategic objectives and create our next phase of growth and market leadership.”

Energy Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: balipadma/AdobeStock

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10%...
Nancy Buese is Baker Hughes' new CFO - Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Names Buese New CFO


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©cosmoerik

DOF Subsea Convicted of Breaching Health & Safety Duties...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

Pertamina Says Gas Output Improves at Mahakam Block

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

RWE Files Bids for All Five Polish Offshore Wind Seabed Permits

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

UK: Offshore Drilling Crews Call Off Strike, Accept 10% Pay Increase

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Site

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine