WFO Launches Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee

World Forum Offshore Wind said Wednesday it had launched new Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee chaired by DNV’s hydrogen segment lead Magnus Killingland.

"World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO) and its members believe that hydrogen production from offshore wind creates tremendous new opportunities for the global offshore wind industry. To promote the acceleration of commercial-scale offshore wind to hydrogen deployments around the world WFO has launched its Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee as a new and truly international industry initiative," WFO said.

This will be WFO’s third Committee following the creation of the Floating Offshore Wind Committee and the Offshore Dispute Resolution Committee.

"As an industry-driven initiative the Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee will have the following principal focus areas: 1. Offshore wind PtX value chain optimization 2. Financing, business cases and regulation 3. Safety and risks," WFO said.

As mentioned above, the new Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee will be chaired by Magnus Killingland.

Killingland is the DNV Segment Lead for Hydrogen and CCS in Northern Europe, advising on industry challenges for a fast and safe energy transition.

This includes advisory and verification for de-risking investment decisions and the development of technologies and value chains for on- and offshore hydrogen production including ammonia and sustainable fuels, and full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Magnus Killingland has a degree in Energy and Process Engineering from NTNU Norway and TU Wien Austria, as well as an Executive MBA from BI Norwegian Business School with IFP Paris and Haas Business School at Berkeley California.

The inaugural Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee meeting will be held on November 2, 2022 and is open to all WFO members, WFO said.

Killingland said: “DNV is really looking forward to continuing the industry discussions on offshore wind to hydrogen value chains. It is time to detail the feasibility studies into plans for large scale hydrogen and hydrogen carrier production for both decarbonization and energy security. The direct production and transport of molecules, rather than electrons, may have cost advantages for certain projects at a certain scale. Joining the committee gives organisations the opportunity to explore this for a safe and fast energy transition.”

Gunnar Herzig, Managing Director, World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO) concluded: “We are thrilled to launch our new Offshore Wind to Hydrogen Committee. Together with DNV and all WFO members we will ensure to make this new Committee as exciting, interactive, and productive as our existing two Committees on floating wind and alternative dispute resolution.”