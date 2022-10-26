Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Wins $25,2M in Vessel Charters, Extensions

October 26, 2022

©Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com
The Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF said Wednesday it had won contracts and contract extensions for several of its vessels in Brazil, West Africa, and the North Sea region. The estimated firm backlog for these contracts is approximately NOK 260 million (~$25,2 million).

In Brazil, the national oil company Petrobras has awarded an extension for the Skandi Amazonas vessel until March 2023. Skandi Amazonas is a 21.000 class  Brazilian-flagged AHTS vessel. 

In West Africa, DOF's subsidiary DOF Subsea has won a contract to support a floating production unit for "a major operator". DOF did not say who the client was. 

The company said it would use the vessels Skandi Constructor, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera, and one third-party vessel. It did not provide further details on the workscope.

In the Dutch sector of the North Sea, DOF's Skandi Captain vessel has won a contract with an unnamed client to support drilling operations. The charter will start in November 2022 and is expected to provide 100 days of vessel utilization.

