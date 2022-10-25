Rovco to Install Rock Bags at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a provider of subsea robotic and hydrographic survey services, will deliver and install offshore rock bags at the Galloper offshore wind farm in the Outer Thames Estuary, offshore the UK.

The project scope includes installing rock bags at precise locations on and around the Cable Protection Systems (CPS) on the wind farm 27km off the Suffolk coast.

The rock bags will stabilize and prolong the life of the array cables which carry the generated electricity from the wind turbines.

During the project, Rovco will deploy the DPII subsea support vessel VOS Star, chartered from Vroon Offshore Services. The vessel will have Rovco’s Seaeye Leopard WROV aboard.

The 353MW Galloper offshore wind farm site covers 180 km2 with wind turbine generators located in depths between 26.5 meters and 39.5 meters. Galloper’s 56 offshore wind turbines will generate enough green electricity every year to power the equivalent of more than 380,000 UK households.

Sean Chenery, General Manager at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm said, “We selected Rovco to install the rock bag solution due to their knowledge, experience and competitiveness in subsea operations. Placing rock bags on live cables at water depths of 26m–39m with tight tolerances is where Rovco’s equipment excels.”

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed

Macquarie Asset Management, RWE Renewables, Siemens Financial Services, ESB, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan own the Galloper offshore wind farm.