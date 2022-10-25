Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rovco to Install Rock Bags at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm

October 25, 2022

Rock bag deployment at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm - ©ROVCO
Rock bag deployment at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm - ©ROVCO

Rovco, a provider of subsea robotic and hydrographic survey services, will deliver and install offshore rock bags at the Galloper offshore wind farm in the Outer Thames Estuary, offshore the UK.

The project scope includes installing rock bags at precise locations on and around the Cable Protection Systems (CPS) on the wind farm 27km off the Suffolk coast.

The rock bags will stabilize and prolong the life of the array cables which carry the generated electricity from the wind turbines.

During the project, Rovco will deploy the DPII subsea support vessel VOS Star, chartered from Vroon Offshore Services. The vessel will have Rovco’s Seaeye Leopard WROV aboard.

The 353MW Galloper offshore wind farm site covers 180 km2 with wind turbine generators located in depths between 26.5 meters and 39.5 meters. Galloper’s 56 offshore wind turbines will generate enough green electricity every year to power the equivalent of more than 380,000 UK households.

Sean Chenery, General Manager at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm said, “We  selected Rovco to install the rock bag solution due to their knowledge, experience and  competitiveness in subsea operations. Placing rock bags on live cables  at water depths of 26m–39m with tight tolerances is where Rovco’s  equipment excels.” 

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed

Macquarie Asset Management, RWE Renewables, Siemens Financial Services, ESB, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan own the Galloper offshore wind farm.

Renewable Energy Engineering Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

©polack/AdobeStock

Australia Promises Billions for Renewable Projects to...
Photo Credit: GE

Vårgrønn Buys Plentitude's Stake in Dogger Bank Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©cosmoerik

DOF Subsea Convicted of Breaching Health & Safety Duties...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'

Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'

Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply Blue's Planned 100MW Wind Farm

Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply Blue's Planned 100MW Wind Farm

Rosneft's Sokol Crude Oil Tender Shows Sakhalin-1 Output Recovering

Rosneft's Sokol Crude Oil Tender Shows Sakhalin-1 Output Recovering

Israel Grants Approval for Energean to Start production at Karish Offshore Gas Field

Israel Grants Approval for Energean to Start production at Karish Offshore Gas Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine