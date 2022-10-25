Sisse Mai to Leave Esvagt and Join FairWind as New CFO

Wind industry service company FairWind has appointed Sisse Mai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management.

She will join the company no later than February 1, 2023, reporting to CEO John Funch.

Mai has most recently served as CFO at the Danish offshore shipping company Esvagt and contamination treatment specialists RGS Nordic. Additionally, Mai has experience from financial positions in Nordic Tankers (MOL Tankers), ThyssenKrupp Elevator, and various audit companies.

“I am very pleased and thankful to be offered the opportunity to join FairWind on the exciting journey the company is working towards. I am proud to join a company that supports the green transition by providing excellent solutions to customers worldwide. FairWind has an impressive history and high potential for further strategic growth, and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s success” says Sisse Mai.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Sisse to FairWind. We have been aware of Sisse’s capabilities and experience for a long time and are excited that we now can draw from her vast experience at FairWind. She will be replacing our former CFO who has already ensured a solid foundation for growth, and Sisse is exactly the person we need to take the next steps for our company.“ says CEO John Funch.