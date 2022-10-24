Boskalis Buys Construction Support Vessel North Ocean

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis said Monday it had acquired the construction support vessel North Ocean, the sister vessel of Southern Ocean, which Boskalis added to its fleet in 2021.

The North Ocean is a DP-2 vessel with an overall length of 132 meters, a 30-meter beam with a total deck space of 2,000 square meters.

She is equipped with two active heave compensated cranes (400MT and 100MT), a 450MT and 150MT abandonment and recovery system and is capable of lowering structures to 3,000 meters water depth.

"The vessel will be renamed BOKA Northern Ocean and will play an important role in the execution of a wide range of offshore energy projects.

With the addition of BOKA Northern Ocean we are strengthening our unparalleled proposition of services for the offshore energy industry," Boskalis said in a social media post.

In other Boskalis-related news, the Dutch company is set to be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam in November, following HAL Holding's recent acquisition of the majority of Boskalis' shares.

The last trading day of the shares will be November 8, 2022, bringing an end to a public listing of more than 51 years.