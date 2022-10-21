ExxonMobil Awards DOF Subsea a $253,4M Deal for Offshore Vessel Duo in Guyana

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has awarded three-year contracts for two DOF Subsea vessels for work in Guyana, where Exxon has so far made more than 25 oil discoveries, with more than 11 billion barrels of oil found.

Under the contracts, DOF Subsea will perform IMR, well-intervention support, and light subsea construction activities to support the growing subsea infrastructure in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Two multipurpose support construction vessels with 250-ton AHC cranes and two work class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for 3-year terms, plus two years options.

The first vessel will mobilize in late October, while the second vessel is planned to start in January 2023.

DOF Subsea said that the estimated firm backlog for the group was around NOK 2.7 billion ($253,4 million).