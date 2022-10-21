Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Awards DOF Subsea a $253,4M Deal for Offshore Vessel Duo in Guyana

October 21, 2022

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has awarded three-year contracts for two DOF Subsea vessels for work in Guyana, where Exxon has so far made more than 25 oil discoveries, with more than 11 billion barrels of oil found.

Under the contracts, DOF Subsea will perform IMR, well-intervention support, and light subsea construction activities to support the growing subsea infrastructure in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Two multipurpose support construction vessels with 250-ton AHC cranes and two work class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for 3-year terms, plus two years options.

The first vessel will mobilize in late October, while the second vessel is planned to start in January 2023.

DOF Subsea said that the estimated firm backlog for the group was around NOK 2.7 billion ($253,4 million).

Energy Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America

Related Offshore News

©DEME Offshore

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at...
©Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore Loses Another Vessel Case Against Petrobras


Trending Offshore News

©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Severe Weather Led to Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine