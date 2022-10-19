Technical Challenges to Put Off Denmark's Baltic Pipe Terminal Start-up

Danish grid operator Energinet said Wednesday that due to continued technical challenges at the terminal in Nybro near Varde, Denmark, commissioning would be delayed and "is now planned to take place in two stages."

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic EU infrastructure project led by Danish and Polish companies to build a gas pipeline from the Norwegian part of the North Sea to Denmark and through the Baltic Sea to Poland. Gas started flowing to Poland through the new pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea earlier this month, but Denmark will have to wait some more to start receiving the gas due to the issues with its terminal.

"The commissioning of Baltic Pipe's receiving terminal in Nybro near Varde in western Denmark will be postponed for almost two weeks. The receiving terminal for gas from the Norwegian gas pipeline Europipe II should have been commissioned on Thursday, October 20, 2022," Energinet said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, October 19, Energinet said it had notified the gas market that commissioning of the Nybro terminal would take place in two stages.

According to the company, the first part of the commissioning is expected on November 1, 2022, with half of the total capacity (6,700 MWh/h). Full commissioning will take place later in 2022. The final date will be announced as soon as possible.

“We still have major technical challenges at the complex facility in Nybro. The challenges include IT systems and the important control and security systems. Unfortunately, we cannot start operations on Thursday as planned. We now consider it a realistic solution that we must start with partial commissioning,” says Torben Brabo, Energinet's Director of International Relations.

The delay in Nybro will not affect the gas volumes going to Poland, the company said.

As planned, Baltic Pipe was commissioned with partial capacity on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Since then, Polish consumers have been supplied with gas through the new gas pipeline.