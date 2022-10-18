Equinor Names New Head of US Offshore Wind Business

Norwegian energy giant Equinor said Monday that Molly Morris would take over as the new President of Equinor Wind US, effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Siri Espedal Kindem, "who will take on a new exciting opportunity within Equinor."

Morris joined Equinor in 2008 and has since taken on a variety of important roles in the company.

Morris is currently Espedal Kindem's Special Advisor. She has worked in Equinor in both the U.S. and Norway in a number of leadership roles.

Her experience includes overseeing one of the company’s commodities trading desks in Stamford, CT, and, prior to returning to the U.S., as Senior Vice President, Crude, Liquids, and Products in Norway.

According to Equinor, Morris has been a leader in the company’s priority focus on sustainability. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Villanova University.

"Equinor is leading a new industry in the United States that is creating thousands of jobs while generating homegrown, renewable energy for millions of Americans,” said Morris. “I’m excited to ensure that Equinor continues to successfully develop its current portfolio of offshore wind projects and build on this record of achievement as offshore wind development expands to new and exciting markets in the United States.”

"Under Siri’s leadership, Equinor has achieved several significant milestones, including the selection of Empire 2 and Beacon 1 to provide New York with offshore wind power in one of the largest ever renewable energy procurements in the U.S. I thank Siri for taking Equinor’s position as a leader in the U.S. offshore wind industry to the next level,” said Pål Eitrheim, EVP, Renewables at Equinor. “Molly has a deep understanding of US energy markets which makes her well-positioned to take on this role at this juncture in Equinor’s growth in the US renewables sector.”

Equinor, in partnership with BP, is working to develop two offshore wind lease areas, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind.

The projects are expected to provide New York State with 3.3 gigawatts (GWs) of energy—enough to power nearly two million homes—including more than 2 GWs from Empire Wind and 1,230 megawatts from Beacon Wind 1.



