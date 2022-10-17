Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Acciona Selects BlueNewables' Offshore Wind Tech

October 17, 2022

Spanish firm Acciona Construction has chosen two of BlueNewables' technologies: the TLP, CT-bos, and the semi-submersible, S-bos, to be added to its foundations and platforms for offshore wind.

"BlueNewables has achieved an important milestone in its role as a technology developer in the blue economy. The agreement with Acciona Construction reinforces our commitment to the development of floating offshore wind," engineering consultancy BlueNewables said.

"This achievement encourages us to continue the development of the ‘bos: Bluenewables Offshore Solutions’ family of technologies initiated in 2019. The remaining bos technologies include devices aimed at fixed and floating wind, as well as floating solar offshore and various hybridisations of these technologies with other sustainable energy sources," the company said.

