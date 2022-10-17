Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ecuador to 'Soon' Choose Contractor for Amistad Gas Field Output Expansion

October 17, 2022

©Petroecuador (file photo)
©Petroecuador (file photo)

Petroecuador expects to soon award a contract to expand production from the country's vast Amistad offshore gas field, the Ecuadorean state oil firm company said late on Thursday. 

Following failed previous attempts to find an investor, Petroecuador in June launched a new competitive process to select a contractor for Amistad, in the Gulf of Guayaquil. 

Work on the gas field would begin late next year. 

"We are progressing with the pre-contract process under an integrated service contract model, including financing," it said in the release. 

Under this model, the contract selected would be expected to inject at least $500 million to help ramp up natural gas output to some 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) from the current 24 mmcfd. 

The contractor also will be in charge of a portion of the field's operation costs under a 20-year contract, while Petroecuador will continue as the block's operator, it said. Amistad is Petroecuador's only offshore operation and key for supplying gas for the nation's public transportation, power generation, and petrochemical plants. 

The Ecuadorian government separately is taking initial steps to launch a bidding round for offshore gas blocks also in the Gulf of Guayaquil. Terms of that process are to be announced in 2024.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Energy Activity Production South America

Related Offshore News

Safe Zephyrus - File image: Prosafe

Prosafe Says Places Best Bid for Offshore Accommodation...
Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract


Trending Offshore News

Saudi Aramco, NPCC, McDermott to Build Two Offshore...
Energy
CNOOC's Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - Credit: CNOOC (File photo)

Norway's Equinor May Buy UK North Sea Oil Fields from...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery

Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery

Nord Stream Breaches a Stark Reminder of Undersea Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Nord Stream Breaches a Stark Reminder of Undersea Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Saudi Aramco, NPCC, McDermott to Build Two Offshore Fabrication Yards in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco, NPCC, McDermott to Build Two Offshore Fabrication Yards in Saudi Arabia

ORE Catapult: Tidal Stream Energy Costs Could Plummet If Current Opportunity is Realized

ORE Catapult: Tidal Stream Energy Costs Could Plummet If Current Opportunity is Realized

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine