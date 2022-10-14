Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Gulf Operator Books Prosafe's Accommodation Rig

October 14, 2022

Safe Concordia (Photo: Prosafe)
Safe Concordia (Photo: Prosafe)

Prosafe has signed a firm contract with an unnamed major oil and gas company to provide accommodation services using the Safe Concordia semi-submersible rig in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract has a firm length of 330 days, with options for up to 6 months. It is expected to start between July and October. The value of the contract's firm duration is approximately $33 million.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit with 461 beds. The rig was built at the Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore. It was delivered in March 2005, and in July 2015, it was upgraded.

The Safe Concordia is currently docked at La Brea port in Trinidad and Tobago. The rig was most recently used by BP in Trinidad and Tobago providing gangway-connected operations at the Cassia C offshore project.

