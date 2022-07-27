BP Extends Prosafe's Safe Concordia

Semi-submersible accommodation vessels owner and operator Prosafe said BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (‘bpTT’) has exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia to continue providing gangway connected operations through September 2022 at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.

Total value of the contract extensions is approximately $3.5 million.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit with 461 beds. The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.

Cassia C

Offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors last year completed the installation of BP's Cassia Compression (Cassia C) platformusing its semi-submersible heavy lift construction ship Thialf, Heerema finalized completion activities for the installation of the topside, bridge, and flare structures. The topsides were placed on a jacket installed by Heerema's Sleipnir vessel back in 2020.

The topside of about 7,800 metric tons was installed first, with the other structures following. The next step in the project will be the hook-up and commissioning of the Cassia C platform.

It was then said that gas production from the Greater Cassia Area would be routed to the Cassia C platform for compression before being transported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform, with first gas scheduled for 2022.

Cassia C is located 57 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd).