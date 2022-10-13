Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Drilling Wins $980M Contract to Hire Offshore Drilling Rigs

October 13, 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday. 

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC's production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added. 

ADNOC's offshore operations are supporting the company's goal to increase production capacity to five million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC said. 

ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC's strategic objectives, the statement added. Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling's awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95 billion. 

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)

Middle East Drilling Activity Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Stena Don - Credit: Stena Drilling

i3 Energy's Serenity Appraisal Well Disappoints
Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TMC

VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and...
Energy
For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Equinor Extends 'Stril Server' Stay on Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Project

Equinor Extends 'Stril Server' Stay on Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Project

UK Adds 34 Blocks to Latest Oil and Gas Licensing Round

UK Adds 34 Blocks to Latest Oil and Gas Licensing Round

Equinor Starts Production from Peregrino C Platform Offshore Brazil

Equinor Starts Production from Peregrino C Platform Offshore Brazil

Kongsberg Sets Up Renewables Tech Business

Kongsberg Sets Up Renewables Tech Business

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine