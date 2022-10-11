Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kraken's PanGeo SubSea completes Acoustic Corer Survey off the Dutch Coast

October 11, 2022

Kraken Roboticssaid that its PanGeo Subsea subsidiary completed an acoustic coring (AC) campaign for ONE-Dyas in the North Sea, the company's second AC survey at ONE-Dyas's GEMS development, supporting foundation engineering of the N05-A gas platforms.

The campaign took place during the summer aboard the M/V Dina Star. PanGeo was the prime contractor for the project. The scope of work was to acquire an acoustic core at each of the 6 legs of the platform foundation, and an additional core centered on the wellhead.  

PanGeo high-resolution data is designed to identify geohazards such as buried boulders of 0.3 meters diameter and larger to 40 meters below the seabed.   PanGeo also correlated the acoustic data to pre-existing geotechnical data and extrapolated the geotechnical properties across the entire foundation footprint. PanGeo's geoscientists will now assess the collected AC data to identify buried boulders that could cause pin-pile refusals and prevent additional costs and installation delays.

Technology Offshore Energy Survey Subsea Survey

Related Offshore News

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas...
Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment...


Trending Offshore News

AdobeStock

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision...
Offshore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Shelf Drilling Scores 5-year Contract for Recently Bought Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling Scores 5-year Contract for Recently Bought Jack-up Rig

Westwood Sees Offshore Wind 'Skyrocketing' with 135 GW of New Capacity Up for Grabs

Westwood Sees Offshore Wind 'Skyrocketing' with 135 GW of New Capacity Up for Grabs

Shell Orders Solar-powered Offshore Platform from Malaysia's MMHE

Shell Orders Solar-powered Offshore Platform from Malaysia's MMHE

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine