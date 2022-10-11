Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Eneti's offshore installation services firm Seajacks International has recently completed the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm located off the Japanese Akita Prefecture coastline.

The self-propelled jack up vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, carried out the work in collaboration with main installation contractor Kajima Corporation and turbine supplier Vestas Japan Co., Ltd.

The project, which is owned by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW), is the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to be constructed in Japan. The 140MW project will power approximately 150,000 homes and mitigate over two million tons of GHG emissions over its expected useful life.

Seajacks Zaratan will continue to provide support on the project through the end of the charter period, before demobilizing and heading onto further turbine installation projects in the Asia Pacific region.