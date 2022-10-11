Westwood Sees Offshore Wind 'Skyrocketing' with 135 GW of New Capacity Up for Grabs

Energy intelligence group Westwood said Tuesday it saw skyrocketing offshore wind growth with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers, equivalent to nearly 2.5 times today’s 55 GW market.

This is bolstered by new market expansion with over 20 GW of leases up for grabs in countries that have not previously held a licensing round, such as Canada, Colombia, and India, Westwood said.

Peter Lloyd-Williams, Senior Analyst, Offshore Wind at Westwood, says: “This growth will present huge opportunities and challenges to the sector – both for the supply chain delivering existing projects and the developers exploring new opportunities. As the offshore wind industry tries to do it all to deliver the energy transition, understanding the full breadth of the market is more important than ever.”



