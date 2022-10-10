Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sembcorp Marine, Borr Drilling Agree on Rig Payment Delay

October 10, 2022

Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock
Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock

Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary, PPL Shipyard has reached definitive agreements with offshore drilling company Borr Drilling to defer its receivables from Borr Drilling from 2023 to 2025.

The definitve agreements follow agreements in principle announced previously. The deferment will result in Borr Drilling making earlier and higher amounts of interest payments and partial principal repayments to PPLS from 2022 to 2024. 

Borr Drilling has also fulfilled required conditions including the raising of certain amounts of equity and completion of refinancing of its other secured creditors.

The deferment deals are related to Borr Drilling's rig orders from October 2017 when Borr Drilling agreed to buy from PPL Shipyard nine Pacific Class 400 jack-up drilling rigs at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$1.3 billion.

Borr Drilling made an upfront down payment of about US$0.5 billion. The balance amount of approximately US$0.8 billion (“Balance Amount”) was to be paid within five years from the respective delivery dates of the rigs. 

Borr Drilling took delivery of all nine rigs progressively from November 2017 to January 2019. 

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©xmentoys/AdobeStock

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field...
Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Workers Plan Strike in UK


Trending Offshore News

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia
©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Ecuador to Launch Auction for Offshore Blocks in 2024

Ecuador to Launch Auction for Offshore Blocks in 2024

LR and Triumph Announce Sustainable Vessels JDP

LR and Triumph Announce Sustainable Vessels JDP

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India

Norway: Offshore Safety Regulator Grants AoC for Odfjell-managed Jack-up Rig

Norway: Offshore Safety Regulator Grants AoC for Odfjell-managed Jack-up Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine