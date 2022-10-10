Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

October 10, 2022

Australian offshore vessel owner MMA Offshore has secured a vessel contract with the oil and gas company Beach Energy.

The MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms located in the Bass Strait, offshore Australia. The vessel will also provide subsea inspection and survey services and will support planned drilling operations.

Starting in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option. The vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy’s operations, MMA Offshore said.

Before the delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialized subsea scopes. 

Certain work scopes will also utilize an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by the local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Beach Energy and look forward to delivering our operations safely and efficiently. With the installation of new subsea technology on the MMA Coral, we are pleased to be expanding our operational portfolio further within the Bass Strait and adjacent region.”

Offshore Vessels Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity Australia/NZ ROV

Related Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Allseas' Vessel Trio Goes Hybrid with Kongsberg Maritime...
Credit; Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could...


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

i3 Energy's Serenity Appraisal Well Disappoints

i3 Energy's Serenity Appraisal Well Disappoints

MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

Near Miss Incident at Hibernia Platform Offshore Canada

Near Miss Incident at Hibernia Platform Offshore Canada

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine