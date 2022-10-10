MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

Australian offshore vessel owner MMA Offshore has secured a vessel contract with the oil and gas company Beach Energy.

The MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms located in the Bass Strait, offshore Australia. The vessel will also provide subsea inspection and survey services and will support planned drilling operations.

Starting in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option. The vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy’s operations, MMA Offshore said.

Before the delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialized subsea scopes.

Certain work scopes will also utilize an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by the local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Beach Energy and look forward to delivering our operations safely and efficiently. With the installation of new subsea technology on the MMA Coral, we are pleased to be expanding our operational portfolio further within the Bass Strait and adjacent region.”