Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Looks to North Sea, U.S. Shale for Near-term Oil and Gas Boost

October 7, 2022

ETAP - Credit: BP/Flickr
ETAP - Credit: BP/Flickr

BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters.

BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business.

But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of underinvestment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

BP is focusing its short-term output growth in the North Sea, where it produces around 130,000 boed, as well as shale fields in the United States, which produced 317,000 boed in the first half of the year, BP head of Production and Operations Gordon Birrell told Reuters.

"We're pulling forward some North Sea projects," Birrell said. One such project is the Murlach field, Birrell said. 

Mulach, which is planned to start production in June 2025, will be connected to the existing Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) platform some 7 kilometers away, according to development plans BP submitted in April.

"Every one of our big fields has investment opportunities that we are doing as much as we can to move forward in time," 

BP became a major producer in the onshore U.S. shale basins following a $10.5 billion acquisition from BHP in 2018. 

The company has invested heavily in technology to reduce the carbon emissions from its shale operations, known as BPX, including by electrifying drilling rigs in the oil-rich Permian basin, Birrell said.

"The development phase is ongoing and we are putting more capital into that in response to the energy crisis," he said. "Some of it is going straight into drilling and production, some of it going into reducing emissions of the facilities.”

"Production will keep growing in BPX, we want to keep growing that business," he said.    


 (Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

© Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

OPEC+ Agrees Deep Oil Production Cuts, Biden Calls It...
Portovaya station - Credit: Gazprom (File image)

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya...


Trending Offshore News

©Dana

CORRECTED - Waldorf Agrees to Buy KNOC-owned Dutch N. Sea...
Energy
Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Shelf Drilling Wins Contract Extension for Newly Bought...
Drilling

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

BP Looks to North Sea, U.S. Shale for Near-term Oil and Gas Boost

BP Looks to North Sea, U.S. Shale for Near-term Oil and Gas Boost

Mexico's Pemex Has No Record of Reporting Methane Leak from Offshore Oil Field

Mexico's Pemex Has No Record of Reporting Methane Leak from Offshore Oil Field

Dutch FPSO Specialist to Test Its Floating Wind System in Norway

Dutch FPSO Specialist to Test Its Floating Wind System in Norway

EIG's MidOcean Energy to Buy Tokyo Gas’ Interests in Gorgon, Pluto, Ichthys, Queensland Curtis LNG Projects

EIG's MidOcean Energy to Buy Tokyo Gas’ Interests in Gorgon, Pluto, Ichthys, Queensland Curtis LNG Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine