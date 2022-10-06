Atlantic Shores Picks Vestas as Preferred Turbine Supplier for U.S. Offshore Wind Project

U.S offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind has selected wind turbine maker Vestas as the preferred supplier for its 1.5 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey, USA. Atlantic Shores is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables.

Vestas will provide its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, with installation expected in 2027.

Once installed, the project will generate enough electricity to power more than 700,000 U.S. households.

According to Vestas, the Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) was signed shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an Executive Order increasing the state’s offshore wind target by 50 percent to achieve 11 GW by 2040.

“The Murphy Administration has set bold offshore wind development and emissions reduction goals, and we’re backing up those commitments to a more sustainable Garden State through focused action and concrete investments that address climate change while creating good family-sustaining jobs,” said Jane Cohen, Executive Director of the New Jersey Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy.

“Atlantic Shores’ selection of Vestas as the preferred supplier of its New Jersey offshore wind project marks another crucial step toward our state’s transition to a green economy and realizing our clean energy future.”

Vestas to Open Nacelle Assembly Facility in Salem County

Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “Scaling offshore wind in the U.S.A. depends upon consistent policy and predictable, steady volume over a long period of time, and New Jersey’s newly stated 11 GW offshore target combined with stable federal policy signals this intent.”

Vestas plans to set-up a nacelle assembly facility at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County, where the assembly and testing of the hub, cooler top, and heli-hoist modules will take place.

The facility will supply Atlantic Shores’ inaugural project in its portfolio. In addition, Vestas said it would deliver a comprehensive wind turbine service solution as soon as the project commences operations.

These services will be executed from an operations and maintenance base established by Atlantic Shores in Atlantic City, that will also provide additional local employment opportunities over the life of the project, Vestas said.

"If the agreement with Atlantic Shores is converted to a firm order for Vestas, Vestas will disclose the order in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy," Vestas said.