Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans Wins Firm Cable Order for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Project

October 6, 2022

Artist’s illustration of Nexans Aurora cable-laying vessel at an offshore windfarm. Credit: Nexans
Artist’s illustration of Nexans Aurora cable-laying vessel at an offshore windfarm. Credit: Nexans

French offshore cable-making and installation company Nexans has signed a firm contract to supply offshore wind export cables for phase one of the Empire Wind offshore wind project in the U.S., being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and BP. 

"This contract signature follows the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed in March 2021, which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project," Nexans said.

The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, and Halden, Norway, and will also be installed by Nexans.

The Empire Wind lease area for the first phase of the overall 2.1-gigawatt project is located about 20 miles (33km) south of Long Island and east of the Rockaways. Nexans will install the export cables over 93 miles (150km) from the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The Empire Wind 1 project, when completed, will deliver electricity to over 500,000 homes.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “New York is one of the most aggressive states in the U.S. in terms of committing itself to create a fully carbon-free statewide economy, and offshore wind energy will likely be the main source of electricity for the state by 2035.

Signing the contract for Empire Wind 1 further establishes Nexans as a major player in renewable energy in the United States, and will alleviate added pressures on the state’s electrical grids. We look forward to continuing our relationships with Equinor and bp as we work together to electrify the future.”


Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

©Vestas

Atlantic Shores Picks Vestas as Preferred Turbine Supplier...
Joris Veldhoven - Credit: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

U.S. Offshore Wind Developer Names Its First CEO


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
Credit: guteksk7

German Police See State Actor Role in Nord Stream Blasts...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine