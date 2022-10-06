Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Malaysia's Blue Petra

October 6, 2022

Credit: Strategic Marine
Credit: Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a new 40-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Malaysia-based Blue Petra.

Blue Petra is a subsidiary of Great Ocean, a licensed Petronas contractor and a supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. 

Blue Petra focuses on providing FCBs to provide support offshore operations in Malaysian waters.

The Blue Petra 1 vessel is the first FCB delivered to Great Ocean. It is powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines, and, according to Strategic Marine, the vessel’s station-keeping and maneuvering capability is enhanced by a tunnel thruster mounted at the bow. 

The vessel also includes a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m3/hr, allowing it to effectively perform external fire-fighting roles and safety standby duties.

According to the shipbuilder, the FCB has 16 berths in seven cabins, a large galley and mess area with dry store to cater to a large crew with extended operational endurance.

Meanwhile, the passenger saloon offers 80 reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row. The vessel has a cargo area of 120m2 and a deck strength of 2t/m2.


